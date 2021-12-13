Advertisement

Turkeys from Heaven

turkey
turkey(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the 24th year – turkeys from heaven needs your help to feed families this holiday season. There are several ways you can help feed a family for Christmas. Turkeys from heaven is making it easier than ever! There are several ways you can contribute this year *see photo for details*

One option  is to go to any Dothan Piggly wiggly and purchase a turkey or ham and say that it is for “turkeys from heaven” and they will do the rest.

But that is not the only way you can help …. We spoke with the co- founder Rebecca Marsella to learn all the ways you can participate this year.

" On the twenty third of December and help make all the green bean casserole starting at 8 in the morning at the wiregrass museum of art and help deliver the turkeys. So we deliver all two thousand meals to the families so we need a lot of people to come out and help volunteer to deliver.”( Marsella, Rebecca)

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Latest News

chior
Slocomb High Singers Spreading Christmas Cheer
Rex Ray and Darline Ray from Chipley, Fla. are well known around the area as Santa and Mrs Claus.
Chipley’s Mrs. Claus passes away
Letter carriers will be making rounds as early as 6 a.m. during the holidays.
USPS pledges ‘priority yule’ package delivery
This Santa is able to communicate with the deaf and hard of hearing community here in our area,...
‘Signing Santa’ offers hope to deaf & hard of hearing community in Baton Rouge