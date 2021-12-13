For the 24th year – turkeys from heaven needs your help to feed families this holiday season. There are several ways you can help feed a family for Christmas. Turkeys from heaven is making it easier than ever! There are several ways you can contribute this year *see photo for details*

One option is to go to any Dothan Piggly wiggly and purchase a turkey or ham and say that it is for “turkeys from heaven” and they will do the rest.

But that is not the only way you can help …. We spoke with the co- founder Rebecca Marsella to learn all the ways you can participate this year.

" On the twenty third of December and help make all the green bean casserole starting at 8 in the morning at the wiregrass museum of art and help deliver the turkeys. So we deliver all two thousand meals to the families so we need a lot of people to come out and help volunteer to deliver.”( Marsella, Rebecca)

