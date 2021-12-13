Treasure Martin wins DCS holiday card design contest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kindergarteners across Dothan City Schools competed in the districts 2nd annual holiday art contest.

On Monday, one Heard Elementary student was announced as the winner.

Treasure Martin’s snowman design won over the judges who say the competition was tough!

The card was printed by Dothan Tech graphic arts students.

Treasure says she’s so excited that over 400 cards have her art on it.

“I drew a snowman on the front and a Christmas tree on the back,” expresses Treasure.

DCS will recognize the kindergartener at Monday evening’s school board meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.