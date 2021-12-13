Advertisement

Treasure Martin wins DCS holiday card design contest

Treasure Martin
Treasure Martin(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kindergarteners across Dothan City Schools competed in the districts 2nd annual holiday art contest.

On Monday, one Heard Elementary student was announced as the winner.

Treasure Martin’s snowman design won over the judges who say the competition was tough!

The card was printed by Dothan Tech graphic arts students.

Treasure says she’s so excited that over 400 cards have her art on it.

“I drew a snowman on the front and a Christmas tree on the back,” expresses Treasure.

DCS will recognize the kindergartener at Monday evening’s school board meeting.

