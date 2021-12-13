Slocomb High Singers Spreading Christmas Cheer

The Slocomb high singers have had a busy schedule this holiday season – with 10 performances within a week. Today they performed mini Christmas concerts throughout Geneva county.

Making their first stop at the Merle Purvis center, then the Geneva senior citizen center and ending the day at the Geneva county courthouse. These students say they are thankful to spread holiday cheer – especially for crowds like today.

“Some of these places have been on lockdown since Covid, they haven’t been able to get out much, and some of these people aren’t really allowed to leave much at all so we try to bring them as much Christmas joy when we can, we try to make them happy as much as we can” (Clay Smith, SHS singer)

“You just feel so overjoyed when you see the people out there just smiling right back at you”(Shelba Hagler, SHS singer)

The SHS singers Christmas concert will be held at Malvern Baptist Church this Thursday at 7:30 p-m.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.