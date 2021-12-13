Advertisement

Search for escaped Sunland resident continues, warrants issued

This photo of Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was provided by the Marianna Police Department. They...
This photo of Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was provided by the Marianna Police Department. They say he now has a beard.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The search continues for a man who escaped from a mental health facility last week.

Marianna Police say they now have a warrant for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera for escaping from a court-ordered program. Ortiz-Rivera escaped from Sunland Friday morning. Police say Ortiz-Rivera was committed to Sunland for charges of aggravated battery without a firearm and first-degree murder in Broward County.

Ortiz-Rivera is described as a Hispanic man with a beard, about 5′09″ tall, and weighing about 222 pounds.

Friday, when Ortiz-Rivera escaped, local schools were put on soft lockdowns while K9 units searched the area. Authorities were unable to find him in the area.

Police say his whereabouts are unknown at this time. Police say do not approach him, he could be dangerous. If you see Ortiz-Rivera, contact your local law enforcement immediately.

Broward County authorities have also obtained an arrest warrant for Ortiz-Rivera on the original murder charge that he was placed in Sunland on.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Latest News

KEVIN WILLIAMS
Ozark man arrested on Possession of Obscene Matter
File photo
Discipline problems, teacher shortages among issues discussed at Alabama Board of Education meeting
Alabama State Board of Education Vice President, Jackie Zeigler said some teachers in her...
Discipline problems, teacher shortages among issues discussed at Alabama Board of Education meeting
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-13
Quiet start to the week