Quiet start to the week

SYNOPSIS – A calm start to the morning, temperatures are in the upper 30s lower to middle 40s around the area. This afternoon we could see a few passing clouds but it will be a nice start to the week with highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday more of the same with sunshine and warmer temperatures. The rest of the week we look to stay dry and start to warm back up into the middle to upper 70s by the end of the week. Our next chance of rain will come over next weekend.

TODAY – A few clouds. High near 69°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 49°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 73°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 78° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 79° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 58° High: 65° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 62° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

