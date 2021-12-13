Ozark man arrested on Possession of Obscene Matter

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation’s Special Victims Unit, along with Dale County Sheriff’s Office and Ozark Police Department responded to a search warrant regarding a child exploitation investigation in Ozark.

Kevin L. Williams, 43, of Ozark was arrested on December 10th. He was charged with eight counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a person under the age of 17 involved in obscene acts.

Williams is currently booked in the Dale County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and once completed will be turned over to the Dale County District Attorney’s Office.

