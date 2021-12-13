Advertisement

Headland man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Headland man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm
Headland man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - A Headland man will spend the next few years in federal prison after possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Dedric J. Dean, 44, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentencing follows charges that took place after a traffic stop in May 2020.

Court records said Ozark police officers spotted a stolen vehicle being driven by Dean. During a search of the vehicle during the traffic stop, officers found a 9mm handgun.

The DOJ says Dean has several felony convictions on his record which prohibits him from possessing firearms. He pleaded guilty to the newest charge in June 2021.

Additional details about the case and Dean’s prior record were not released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer Pattern Set To Return
chior
Slocomb High Singers Spreading Christmas Cheer
Art After Hours, December 2021
Melissa Rea, WMA Live at Lunch interview
turkey
Turkeys from Heaven