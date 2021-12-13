Advertisement

Gov. Noem moves to allow prayer in public schools

Proposal calls for a “moment of silence” at the start of each school day
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Could state-sanctioned prayer return to South Dakota public schools?

In July, Governor Kristi Noem told people at the conservative Family Leadership Summit that she would put prayer back in schools.

“We prayed in schools. Which by the way, in South Dakota, I’m putting prayer back in our schools,” Noem said.

Monday, she takes the first step in that direction. Noem released a draft of the bill titled A Moment of Silence.

If approved by the state Legislature the act would require school districts to provide a one-minute moment of silence at the beginning of each school day.

While the bill stresses that nothing in the act permits schools to conduct the moment of silence as a religious exercise, a release from her office states that the act restores protections for prayer in schools, guaranteeing students can pray in schools at the start of every day.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that moments of silence laws were unconstitutional if the purpose was to promote religion. That was in 1985, against Alabama because the state admitted its purpose was to return voluntary prayer to public schools.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Pedestrian killed on busy Dothan highway idenfied
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
The Dothan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Cathy Lou Road.
Dothan house fire under investigation
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday

Latest News

Group looks to make Mobile mecca for special needs bowling
With the help of the Mobile Sports Authority, they see the growth potential and aim to have...
Group looks to make Mobile mecca for special needs bowling
Martin enjoying first year with Alabama
Martin enjoying first year with Alabama
Aaron Reeves was last seen in Ariton, Alabama, on Oct. 28. If you know where this missing man...
Police seek Troy man with health issues, last seen Oct. 28
Zycheria Markesha Russ
Second arrest made in murder of Sincere Tyson