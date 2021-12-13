GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Jail sees over 100 inmates, proving initial survey wrong.

When the Geneva County Jail was being built, commissioners conducted a survey. The results said they would not be seeing over 100 inmates at a time for another 10 to 15 years. That survey is proving to be wrong, today the jail has about 116 inmates.

Sheriff Tony Helms said it has been consistent like this for months. The jail’s capacity is 162.

Several inmates are waiting to go to state penitentiary, being held on probation violations, or waiting to go to court. Sheriff Helms said crime is not going away, and expects to be over capacity 10 years from now. The biggest issue is the repeat offenders and it is being seen in both jails and prisons.

“People are committing the same crimes, they get out on parole, get out on probation, within a few months they are right back, if they last a month, some we have had last a whole week, and they were back in jail and they have violated their probation,” Sheriff Helms said.

The county averaged 75 to 80 inmates before the new jail opened.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.