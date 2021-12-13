Advertisement

Geneva Co. Sheriff’s Office expects to surpass 2020 call numbers

In 2020 the Geneva County Sheriff's Office received over six thousand calls, and this year they expect to surpass that.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is having a busy year, and they are not expecting to slow down.

Sheriff Tony Helms said they expect to surpass the number of calls they received in 2020, which was over 6,196. Sheriff Helms said this year that number is not decreasing.

Sheriff Helms said they are running an average of 17 calls for service per day.

Common calls include livestock being out and calls regarding trouble with neighbors dogs. The Sheriff’s Office also receives multiple calls regarding domestic violence, theft of property, burglary, and suspicious persons sneaking around the house.

He shares this advice during one of their busiest times of year and encourages safety.

“It’s right now at Christmas time and we just want everybody to please watch out for your neighbor,” Sheriff Helms said. “We want you to drive safely, we want you to have a good, safe holiday is what we would like.”

Sheriff Helms said they have a limited number of deputies, with a very large county to cover, but will continue their mission and serve the people of Geneva County.

