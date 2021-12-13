Dothan house fire under investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Fire Department is investigating a house fire.

DFD units responded Monday to a house fire on Cathy Lou Road.

Four people were in the home -- all got out safely.

Investigators are on the scene looking into the possibility of arson.

This is a developing story and News 4 will have more information in our evening newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

