Discipline problems, teacher shortages among issues discussed at Alabama Board of Education meeting

By Shelby Myers, WALA
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, ALA. (WALA) -- Alabama State Board of Education Vice President, Jackie Zeigler said some teachers in her district, District 1, feel unsupported when seeking discipline for some of their students.

“Some of the teachers had said, sometimes we send a problem child to be disciplined, you know, and we write up the report or the discipline slip. And they feel they go up and come right back...the teachers feel as if their concerns are not being addressed.”

In some cases, she said, before teachers can fill out paperwork for a student they send to the office, the office sends the student back to class.

Zeigler said due to a teacher shortage, sometimes it’s because principals are having to teach classes and they don’t have time to address discipline issues.

Zeigler said better communication between administration and teachers is needed to handle the situation better.

Zeigler’s district includes Mobile and Baldwin County schools among six others.

In light of the recent mass shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium during the Williamson/Vigor game where four people were shot, FOX10 News asked Zeigler if she had heard from many teachers, that they’re worried about violent students or violence among students in the classroom.

Zeigler said, “No, I have to say I have not. I truly believe if there is such a concern or increasing incidences in my district one, I really feel I would have heard of it. Yes, I did hear about the incidences (at Ladd Peebles Stadium), but...that’s outside of the classroom.”

Zeigler also stressed teacher shortages as being a big issue, especially at rural schools. She said the pandemic has caused the shortage, sending some teachers into early retirement.

