Crimson Tide leads the nation in All-America first team selections

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Football continues to rack up accolades, this time with 5 total selections for Associated Press All-America honors.

Bryce Young, Jameson Williams and Will Anderson Jr. led the charge with first team selections. Evan Neal was selected for second team honors and Jordan Battle, third team honors.

The Tide’s three first-team selections led all of college football, while Alabama’s five total choices were tied for second nationally.

Stats for the selected players are below. Congrats!

Will Anderson Jr.

First Team

One of the most dominant pass-rushers in Alabama program history

First among all Division I defenders in tackles for loss with 32.5 (-136 yards), a total that ranks second all-time in Crimson Tide single-season records

Totaled 15.5 sacks (-96 yards) to lead the nation and rank third in program history for a single season behind only Derrick Thomas who owns the Nos. 1 and 2 spots

Accumulated 92 total tackles, good for second on the Alabama defense, while adding a team-high nine quarterback hurries and two pass breakups

Jordan Battle

Third Team

The leader of the Alabama secondary and first team All-SEC selection

Co-leader for the Crimson Tide in interceptions with three (111 return yards)

Third on the team in tackles with 75, including 42 solo stops

Added three pass breakups, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry

Evan Neal

Second Team

Played 927 snaps over 13 games

Anchors an Alabama offensive front that is opening holes and providing time for the nation’s No. 4 scoring offense (42.5 ppg), No. 5 pass efficiency offense (175.5), the No. 2 unit in third-down conversion percentage (53.6), the No. 7 passing offense (347.9 ypg) and the No. 11 red zone offense (.918)

Accounted for a team-high 30 knockdown blocks

Jameson Williams

First Team

Tied for second in the nation and first in the SEC in kickoff returns for touchdowns with two

Recorded two touchdowns on kickoff returns against Southern Miss on Sept. 25, marking the first time any Alabama player has ever scored twice on a kickoff in a single game

Has a team-high nine kickoff returns for a team-best 337 yards to average 37.4 yards per return

Also contributes on the Tide’s coverage units, making one tackle in the SEC Championship Game to earn special teams player of the week honors from the UA coaching staff

Bryce Young

First Team

The Heisman Trophy winner is completing 68.0 percent of his passes (314-462) for 4,322 yards with 43 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions

Second nationally and first in the conference for passing touchdowns

Third nationally in points responsible for (284), while ranking fifth in the country in passing efficiency (175.5)

Guided the Alabama offense to the No. 2 third-down conversion percentage in the nation (53.6 percent), completing 70.8 percent of his third-down pass attempts (80-113) for 1,329 yards and 14 touchdowns

