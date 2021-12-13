Advertisement

Chipley’s Mrs. Claus passes away

Rex Ray and Darline Ray from Chipley, Fla. are well known around the area as Santa and Mrs Claus.
Rex Ray and Darline Ray from Chipley, Fla. are well known around the area as Santa and Mrs Claus.(Source: Little Darlin's Creations)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fixture of Chipley, Florida’s Christmas festivities passed away only days after the city’s most recent celebration.

Darline Ray is known as “Mrs. Claus.” She passed away December 10, 2021. Ray was expected to be a featured guest at the Chipley Christmas Festival and Parade later this month.

Ray’s husband, Rex, has been a professional Santa for more than 20 years. The couple has been a long-time highlight of the Jackson County holiday festivities.

The couple lived the Christmas spirit year round. Their Chipley, Fla. business, Little Darlin’s Creations, produces custom Santa and Mrs. Claus costumes along with other Christmas embroidery products.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony for Darline Ray in January.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
Mrs. Carrie Reynolds turned 109 on Sunday, here she is reading cards she received in celebration.
Wiregrass woman celebrates 109th birthday
Hollandale Policeman Matthew Mann
Miss. cop with 1.2M TikTok fans vies for blind date on Kelly Clarkson Show
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Latest News

chior
Slocomb High Singers Spreading Christmas Cheer
Southern Storage of Slocomb located on Hwy. 52 is collecting donations for tornado victims in...
Business collecting donations for Kentucky Tornado victims
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network
Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network