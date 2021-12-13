Chipley’s Mrs. Claus passes away

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fixture of Chipley, Florida’s Christmas festivities passed away only days after the city’s most recent celebration.

Darline Ray is known as “Mrs. Claus.” She passed away December 10, 2021. Ray was expected to be a featured guest at the Chipley Christmas Festival and Parade later this month.

Ray’s husband, Rex, has been a professional Santa for more than 20 years. The couple has been a long-time highlight of the Jackson County holiday festivities.

The couple lived the Christmas spirit year round. Their Chipley, Fla. business, Little Darlin’s Creations, produces custom Santa and Mrs. Claus costumes along with other Christmas embroidery products.

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony for Darline Ray in January.

