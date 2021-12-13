Advertisement

Business collecting donations for Kentucky Tornado victims

Southern Storage of Slocomb located on Hwy. 52 is collecting donations for tornado victims in...
Southern Storage of Slocomb located on Hwy. 52 is collecting donations for tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A Slocomb business is showing how disasters even hundreds of miles away can impact our local area.

Southern Storage of Slocomb located on Hwy. 52 is collecting donations for tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Don White says the business’s corporate office is in Kentucky. He says talking to friends, the news does not do justice to the amount of devastation after tornados tore through the state on Friday night.

Mayfield Kentucky was demolished and donations are badly needed, says White. Mayfield lost their water tower and water system. They’re looking at several weeks without electricity.

Donations especially needed according to White arewill water, canned food, coats, blankets, toys, Military MRE’S, flashlights, batteries, wet wipes, soap, towels, bath cloths.

The first load of donations wil be taken to Kentucky on Friday, but White says they want to take several loads.

