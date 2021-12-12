Advertisement

A Quiet and Warm Week

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A beautiful start to a beautiful week. We can expect sunny skies and clear nights Monday and Tuesday. Then becoming partly cloudy for the middle and end of the week. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the week during the day and 50s overnight. Next chance for a cold front looks to be late Saturday night into Sunday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 45°. Winds E 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 69°. E 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 49°. Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED:

TUE: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 73°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 55° High: 77°

SUN: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 52° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

