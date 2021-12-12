Advertisement

Better Weather Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Line of showers and storms move through the Wiregrass with cooler air behind it. Tomorrow and monday we will have highs in the 60s then warming up into the 70s later in the week. Not expecting any rain after tonight for the next 7 days. WE can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NW 10- 15.

TOMORROW – Mostly Cloudy AM, partly cloudy afternoon. High near 65°. N 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds N 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 69°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 73°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54° High: 76°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 55° High: 77°

COASTAL FORECAST Saturday – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4feet.

