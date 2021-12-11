Advertisement

Wiregrass Steel Wheels presents annual train show and trade

Wiregrass Steel Wheels presents annual train show and trade.
Wiregrass Steel Wheels presents annual train show and trade. Pictured is a close up of one of the many displays.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a long time Wiregrass event, Saturday kicked off the 30th annual train show and trade. The show will continue throughout the weekend at the National Peanut Festival Alfa building.

Admission is five dollars per person. Those who are 12 and under get in for free.

Several large operating model railroad layouts are on display and items up for purchase.

“Just before Christmas, you would be surprised what you can find here for a Christmas gift to go under the tree,” Paul Byrnes, Wiregrass Steel Wheels, said.

The show is usually in September, but due to COVID it was pushed back to December.

“It’s just been a difficult year for everybody and for our club too but we’re here and we want people to support us and the vendors, I got to compliment them, they did support us by coming this year,” George Baum, Wiregrass Steel Wheels President, said.

If you missed out on Saturday, the show will continue through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Wiregrass Heritage Chapter.

Click here for more information.

