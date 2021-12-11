Advertisement

Severe weather threat low, but possible today

storm
storm(Associated Press)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Much of the Wiregrass should see some rainfall Saturday. The threat of severe weather is low, but not out of the question.

A cold front will approach late today with an associated line of thunderstorms. It’s expected to move into Southeast Alabama mid afternoon and weaken as it approaches the Flint River Valley and Florida Big Bend later this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk in place northwest of an Albany to Dothan line, where a couple damaging wind gusts are possible. A few storms could fire up ahead of the line.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Jackson County Sheriff's Office are looking for an escaped resident from the Sunland facility...
Law enforcement continues to search for escaped Sunland resident
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body

Latest News

A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
On the dotted line: Jackson signs with Pensacola College
On the dotted line: Jackson signs with Pensacola College
Enterprise State holds "Meet the Coaches" event
Enterprise State holds "Meet the Coaches" event
Keep an eye out for scams this holiday season.
Alabama Securities Commission gives tips on avoiding scams