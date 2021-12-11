Severe weather threat low, but possible today

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Much of the Wiregrass should see some rainfall Saturday. The threat of severe weather is low, but not out of the question.

A cold front will approach late today with an associated line of thunderstorms. It’s expected to move into Southeast Alabama mid afternoon and weaken as it approaches the Flint River Valley and Florida Big Bend later this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk in place northwest of an Albany to Dothan line, where a couple damaging wind gusts are possible. A few storms could fire up ahead of the line.

