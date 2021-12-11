Enterprise State holds “Meet the Coaches” event

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Four new head coaches were introduced along with five new athletic programs on Friday out at Enterprise State.

The Boll Weevils adding volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s cross country for the 2022 school year; brining the schools total of athletic programs up to nine.

Vanessa Howell is set to lead the volleyball program, Scott Stephens will coach both golf teams while Chris Christian will head the men’s and women’s cross country programs.

Wiregrass native Clair Goodson has been tabbed as the Boll Weevils next softball coach.

The future looking bright for Boll Weevil athletics.

“When I met with Matt, we had a lot of the same goals. It was easy,” said new golf coach Scott Stephens. “The way we were thing about what he wanted to do as a program and what I wanted to do as a program, it all fit very well. It was a very easy match.”

“Since softball is already established here, we have a great base.” said new softball coach Clair Goodson. “I have a good team. I have a good roster. Locally, there’s so many amazing local softball programs in our area just within throwing distance.”

