Advertisement

Enterprise State holds “Meet the Coaches” event

By Justin McNelley
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Four new head coaches were introduced along with five new athletic programs on Friday out at Enterprise State.

The Boll Weevils adding volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, and men’s and women’s cross country for the 2022 school year; brining the schools total of athletic programs up to nine.

Vanessa Howell is set to lead the volleyball program, Scott Stephens will coach both golf teams while Chris Christian will head the men’s and women’s cross country programs.

Wiregrass native Clair Goodson has been tabbed as the Boll Weevils next softball coach.

The future looking bright for Boll Weevil athletics.

“When I met with Matt, we had a lot of the same goals. It was easy,” said new golf coach Scott Stephens. “The way we were thing about what he wanted to do as a program and what I wanted to do as a program, it all fit very well. It was a very easy match.”

“Since softball is already established here, we have a great base.” said new softball coach Clair Goodson. “I have a good team. I have a good roster. Locally, there’s so many amazing local softball programs in our area just within throwing distance.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Jackson County Sheriff's Office are looking for an escaped resident from the Sunland facility...
Law enforcement continues to search for escaped Sunland resident

Latest News

On the dotted line: Jackson signs with Pensacola College
On the dotted line: Jackson signs with Pensacola College
Enterprise State holds "Meet the Coaches" event
Enterprise State holds "Meet the Coaches" event
Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
NCAA details Auburn basketball penalties
On the dotted line: Gracie Suggs signs with Chipola
On the dotted line: Gracie Suggs signs with Chipola