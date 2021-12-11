On the dotted line: Jackson signs with Pensacola College

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston Academy senior baseball standout Tucker Jackson signing on the dotted line. The Raider pitcher headed to sunny Florida to play at Pensacola Junior College.

Tucker following in the footsteps of his brother Tanner who played at HA and then at Troy.

A fastball first pitcher, Jackson was clocked recently at 94 mph.

He’s ready to roll one final year with the Raiders before becoming a Pirate.

“I really hope we can make state championship run,” said Jackson. “For me, I hope I can get some control and location down. It’s definitely prepared me a lot with education side. A lot of focus it takes. Whenever it comes to baseball, they really motivate me.”

