Advertisement

On the dotted line: Jackson signs with Pensacola College

By Justin McNelley
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston Academy senior baseball standout Tucker Jackson signing on the dotted line. The Raider pitcher headed to sunny Florida to play at Pensacola Junior College.

Tucker following in the footsteps of his brother Tanner who played at HA and then at Troy.

A fastball first pitcher, Jackson was clocked recently at 94 mph.

He’s ready to roll one final year with the Raiders before becoming a Pirate.

“I really hope we can make state championship run,” said Jackson. “For me, I hope I can get some control and location down. It’s definitely prepared me a lot with education side. A lot of focus it takes. Whenever it comes to baseball, they really motivate me.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Jackson County Sheriff's Office are looking for an escaped resident from the Sunland facility...
Law enforcement continues to search for escaped Sunland resident

Latest News

Enterprise State holds "Meet the Coaches" event
Enterprise State holds “Meet the Coaches” event
Enterprise State holds "Meet the Coaches" event
Enterprise State holds "Meet the Coaches" event
Auburn head basketball coach Bruce Pearl (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
NCAA details Auburn basketball penalties
On the dotted line: Gracie Suggs signs with Chipola
On the dotted line: Gracie Suggs signs with Chipola