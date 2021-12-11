Advertisement

Alabama Securities Commission gives tips on avoiding scams

By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Securities Commission released tips on how to protect your wallet during the season of celebration and scamming.

“Just this week, I had three phone calls from friends in the community that I grew up with, asking me about various scams,” said Amanda Senn, chief deputy director of the commission. “She Googled the name and learned that this person actually did work for the state of Alabama, and they wanted to provide her with more COVID benefits. But they needed her account information.”

The commission provided ways to protect yourself from these scams:

  • Do not answer strange phone numbers.
  • Never give out personal information over the phone.
  • A legitimate investment opportunity does not require you to “act now.”
  • Register your number on the national do not call register.
  • Do not give control of your electronic device to a stranger.

These seem easy to avoid, but Senn explained that these scams still happen.

“We tend to be more vulnerable and more reluctant to turn our money over to scammers during the holidays,” said Senn.

Between the pandemic and an almost normal holiday season, Grinches of all types are out.

“Fraudsters are now asking for specific questions about the vaccine. Vaccine-related questions, whether it’s sufficient, can you take time to fill out this survey, and people in America are all too interested in rendering an opinion about the vaccine so people are clicking on it. Watch out for those.”

Senn says there are apps that could block spam, but being alert will also go a long way.

