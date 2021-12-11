Advertisement

23 Alabama lawmakers pre-file Texas-styled abortion bill

Some Alabama lawmakers are moving to copy a Texas law that would ban virtually all abortions.
Some Alabama lawmakers are moving to copy a Texas law that would ban virtually all abortions.(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two dozen Alabama lawmakers moved to file a new bill this week that would significantly limit abortions in the state.

The legislation, styled after a controversial Texas law that’s making its way through the court system, would ban all abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected. That period typically starts around six weeks, before many woman realize they’re even pregnant.

The legislation would enforce the ban by letting private citizens sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion, with damages of at least $10,000, plus attorney’s fees for each performed abortion.

The lawmakers, 23 members of the Republican majority, filed the bill in advance of the legislature’s upcoming session, which starts in January.

“On behalf of the tens of thousands of Alabamians we represent, we oppose this legislation on the strongest terms and encourage the Legislature to avoid once again passing unconstitutional legislation that would be met with a costly challenge in court,” said the ACLU of Alabama, which has sued the state over previous abortion-related legislation.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to stop the Texas abortion ban but did allow abortion clinics the ability to file lawsuits that would challenge it.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Jackson County Sheriff's Office are looking for an escaped resident from the Sunland facility...
Law enforcement continues to search for escaped Sunland resident

Latest News

The newly announced candidate on Friday joined a lawsuit claiming fraudulent ballots were...
Georgia’s Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim
County leaders finalize legislative priorities
County leaders finalize legislative priorities
As the legislative conference for the Association of County Commissions of Alabama wrapped up...
Alabama county leaders outline legislative priorities, expect them to pass
Lynda “Lindy” Blanchard announced her campaign for the Alabama governor's race on Dec. 7, 2021.
Blanchard drops Senate bid, enters governor’s race