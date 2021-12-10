Advertisement

Warm, Then Wet, Then Cooler

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues into the weekend, but we’ll turn cooler for Sunday behind a strong cold front. Look for some shower activity Saturday afternoon ahead of the front, with a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening as the front crosses the Wiregrass. Sunshine returns for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 66°.  Winds S at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 79°. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few showers, ending late. Low near 49°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 65° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny.  Low: 49° High: 73° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Jackson County Sheriff's Office are looking for an escaped resident from the Sunland facility...
Law enforcement continues to search for escaped Sunland resident

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-10
Another foggy morning
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-10
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-10
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 9, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer For Friday