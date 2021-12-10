Warm, Then Wet, Then Cooler

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues into the weekend, but we’ll turn cooler for Sunday behind a strong cold front. Look for some shower activity Saturday afternoon ahead of the front, with a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening as the front crosses the Wiregrass. Sunshine returns for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 66°. Winds S at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 79°. Winds SW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A few showers, ending late. Low near 49°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 65° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 69° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 73° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

