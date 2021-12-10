USPS pledges ‘priority yule’ package delivery

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Postal Service said it’s determined to have holiday packages delivered on time. Letter carriers will be making rounds as early as 6 a.m.

During the peak season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day as many as 950 million holiday packages will be processed, transported and delivered. The total number of letters, cards and packages is estimated to be more than 12 billion.

USPS said Dec. 13-18 will be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the year.

This year’s preparations included leasing 13 million square feet of additional space across more than 100 locations to handle the increase in the number of packages, converting 63,000 pre-career employees into career positions and hiring more than 40,000 seasonal employees. The USPS said it installed 112 new package sorting machines, reflecting part of the $40 billion of investments under the Postmaster General’s “Delivering for America” 10-year Plan, between April and November 2021.

The agency said more than 50 package systems capable of sorting large packages were deployed. These new investments provide the U.S. Postal Service the capacity to process an additional 4.5 million packages nationwide each day.

