UPDATE: Names released in Abbeville car break-ins

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville police have released the names of the five people arrested for a rash of car break-ins.

According to the Abbeville Police Department, on December 7th they responded to 19 car break-ins in a matter of a three-hour span. With asssistance from the Henry County Task Force, they were able to arrest 23-year-old Davhonte Wilson, 22-year-old Tyles Nunnally, 25-year-old Danny Cullins Jr., and 21-year-old Tyrique Nelson.

Each person was charged with 2nd degree receiving stolen property. Nelson was also charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The four are booked in the Henry County Jail with bonds totaling $152,000 each.

19-year-old Monqarious Cooper was also arrested on unrelated failure warrants. His bond was revoked on previous breaking and entering charges.

“At this time some property has been recovered and we are hoping the remaining can be found as we bring in the other suspects. The citizens who live in Abbeville and Henry County work too hard to have someone come in and steal their belongings. It’s time to send a message to these thieves that this behavior is not going to be tolerated. I’m going to push that all individuals responsible be sent to prison and let it be known to anyone else who wishes to do the same will be treated the same.”

Chief Eric Blankenship says that other charges and arrests will be made in connection with these break-ins.

