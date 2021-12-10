Advertisement

South Alabama capitol murder suspect arrested in Georgia

A second person is in custody, charged in connection to the murder of Sincere Tyson.
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Sincere Tyson.
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Sincere Tyson.(Houston County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second person is in custody, facing charges in connection to a Dothan murder.

Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, was taken into custody Friday by federal agents in Bainbridge, Georgia.

She’s charged with capital murder for the death of Sincere Tyson, a 20-year-old who was gunned down at his Dothan home on October 9.

Sincere Tyson was gunned down in his Dothan home on October 9th. Source: Family
Sincere Tyson was gunned down in his Dothan home on October 9th. Source: Family(Family)

Dothan Police Dept. Lt. Scott Owens confirms the arrest.

Russ is being held in Decatur County, awaiting extradition.

