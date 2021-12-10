Advertisement

Share pictures and videos of your Christmas lights and decorations!

(pexels.com)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 This Morning wants to see pictures of your Christmas lights and decorations! Use the widget below or e-mail us at morning@wtvy.com to share them. We’ll be showing some of them on air through December 23rd on our Morning Show! Be sure to tell us where it was taken or anything else interesting about them! Videos are fine too!

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 9, 2021
Weevil Nut Co. is one of many businesses with booming numbers in Downtown Enterprise during the...
Business is booming for Downtown Enterprise with holiday shopping
Weevil Nut Co. is one of many businesses with booming numbers in Downtown Enterprise during the...
Business is booming for Downtown Enterprise with holiday shopping
On the dotted line: Gracie Suggs signs with Chipola
On the dotted line: Gracie Suggs signs with Chipola