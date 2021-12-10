Advertisement

Second arrest made in murder of Sincere Tyson

Zycherria Russ, 20, was taken into custody by federal agents in Bainbridge, Georgia.
Zycheria Markesha Russ
Zycheria Markesha Russ
By Whitney Argenbright
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second person is in custody, facing charges in connection to a Dothan murder.

She’s charged with capital murder for the death of Sincere Tyson.

Dothan Police Dept. Lt. Scott Owens confirms the arrest.

Russ is being held in Decatur County, awaiting extradition.

