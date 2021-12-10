Second arrest made in murder of Sincere Tyson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second person is in custody, facing charges in connection to a Dothan murder.

Zycherria Russ, 20, was taken into custody by federal agents in Bainbridge, Georgia.

She’s charged with capital murder for the death of Sincere Tyson.

Dothan Police Dept. Lt. Scott Owens confirms the arrest.

Russ is being held in Decatur County, awaiting extradition.

