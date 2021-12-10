Advertisement

Pike County man arrested on child pornography, human trafficking charges

According to the Pike County Jail, Gary Turner, 38, of Troy was charged with possession of child pornography, child solicitation by computer and human trafficking in the first degree.(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike County man has been arrested on child pornography and human trafficking charges.

According to the Pike County Jail, Gary Turner, 38, of Troy was charged with possession of child pornography, child solicitation by computer and human trafficking in the first degree.

Details are limited, but the arrest affidavit states the incident happened in July 2018 in Pike County. Court documents indicate the human trafficking charge stemmed from Turner requesting another person produce a video of themselves sexually assaulting the child victim.

Turner was taken into custody and placed in the Pike County Jail Wednesday. He is being held on a $170,000 bail.

