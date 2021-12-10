Advertisement

Ozark Police Officer on administrative leave after domestic violence situation

ROSCOE EUDON TIDWELL
By Abby Nelson and WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark officer has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call on December 9th at a residence on Andrews Avenue.

Police say that a juvenile had been assaulted by the step-father. 38-year-old Roscoe Eudon Tidwell was arrested on for domestic violence and placed in the Dale County Jail.

Tidwell is employed through the City of Ozark as a police officer and has since been placed on administrative leave pending further investigations.

Police say no further information will be released as the investigation continues.

