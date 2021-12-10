Mulkey Elementary named a “high flyer” school

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A handful of schools across the Wiregrass are being recognized by Alabama’s Education Lab for “beating the odds.”

Test scores from spring of 2021 are proving some students aren’t letting issues outside of school stand in their way.

“We are a Title 1 school, we have about 52% free and reduced students and so our achievement scores were quite high from last Spring in correlation with our poverty level,” explains Jami Seay, Principal at Mulkey Elementary School.

Mulkey Elementary is one of 43 schools in Alabama identified as a high flyer, meaning despite a high poverty rate, their students are scoring higher than more affluent areas.

Seay continues, “I believe that our staff members really focus on what we can control here in the building.”

Their poverty level of 54.6% also means local tax support is low.

School leaders believe that keeping classes engaged is key.

“I commend our students and our teachers,” says Seay. “Time on task in the classroom, whatever it takes for instruction, and making instruction meaningful every single day.”

The students are choosing how to academically define themselves.

“Looking at our data and seeing where the needs need to be met, focusing on our weaknesses and also keeping our strengths in perspective as well,” finishes Seay.

