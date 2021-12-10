Advertisement

Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill.(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

His family told Rolling Stone in a statement that he had died of natural causes at his home and surrounded by family.

Nesmith was in his early 20s when he joined the show “The Monkees,” a Beatles-inspired comedy series about four members of a hit rock band. Sporting a green wool cap, he played “the quiet Monkee” alongside co-stars Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork.

The band would go on to genuine musical success, with several hit albums.

