Marianna schools on lockdown after Sunland resident escapes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Marianna High School and Marianna K-8 School are on a soft lockdown after a Sunland resident escaped in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Hispanic male who escaped from Sunland. He is potentially dangerous, and law enforcement officials encourage the public to not approach the individual if you come in contact.

According to a press release from Jackson County Schools Superintendent, Steve Benton, classes are continuing as scheduled and outside movement of students is limited.

Sheriff Edenfield provided additional officers at each school while a search of the area is conducted.

