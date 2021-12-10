Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body

Latest News

A 9-year-old girl was killed and three others students were injured after crash involving...
Student killed, 3 others injured when car slams into school bus in Calif.
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
In this Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Mercedes Benz company logo is shown a Mercedes Benz...
Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall