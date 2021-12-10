Advertisement

Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Farmers from the Georgia Cotton Commission donated socks to the Homeless Resource Network on Friday.

They wanted to give back to local communities because they know, like themselves, everyone has taken a hit due to COVID.

The cotton farmers donated 1,127 pairs of socks to help serve the needy, being that socks are a high demand item especially here in Columbus all the way down to Randolph County.

“I just think it’s important to give back to your community and our communities have had a hard time through COVID just like our producers have and it’s important to know we’re all in this together whether we’re in a larger city like Columbus or in our rural area,” said Taylor Silos, Executive Director of the Georgia Cotton Commission.

This was their third year giving back some of their harvest.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Jackson County Sheriff's Office are looking for an escaped resident from the Sunland facility...
Law enforcement continues to search for escaped Sunland resident

Latest News

Keep an eye out for scams this holiday season.
Alabama Securities Commission gives tips on avoiding scams
Some Alabama lawmakers are moving to copy a Texas law that would ban virtually all abortions.
23 Alabama lawmakers pre-file Texas-styled abortion bill
Alabama Securities Commission gives tips on avoiding scams
Alabama Securities Commission gives tips on avoiding scams
Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network
Georgia cotton farmers donate socks to Homeless Resource Network
WTVY Wx Logo
Warm, Then Wet, Then Cooler