Advertisement

Family raising money to gift their daughter a service dog

Purvis parents are raising money to buy daughter a service dog to help her in her life
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The ultimate Christmas gift, and the token of a lifetime

Teresa and Anthony St. Andre live in Purvis, and they’ve been raising money for the last six months to get their daughter, Jayda, a $30,000 service dog.

“From day one, once they put her in our arms, and you couldn’t help but love her. And she’s just been part of our family from day one. She was the missing piece. We adopted her from birth,” says Teresa.

Now, Jayda is 4-years-old, and her mom says she has level two autism.

“She is non-verbal, she does not speak, not one word. She makes noises and communicates in that way or pulls your hand to a certain place. She will need therapy for the rest of her life. She will never be able to function by herself,” says Teresa.

That’s why they want her to have this very special service dog. The total cost to get the dog is so expensive because it will be trained specially for her. The organization will come to Mississippi for a couple of weeks to train the dog to be tethered to Jayda.

“On top of the companionship and the safety and the security, what these dogs can do for our children is a miracle. We want nothing more but to be able to give her a service dog that can be beside her as she grows,” says Teresa.

They are using a special organization from Portland, Or.

“You can donate straight to the organization. It’s autismanchoringdogs.org, and as long as you put it on there. It’s for Jayda, she is already assigned a dog. So once they receive a donation in Jayda’s name, it goes straight to the dog that is being trained for her specifically,” says Teresa.

Jayda’s parents want nothing more than to keep her safe. They say she’s a gift from God.

“She’s our blessing. She is our blessing. She teaches us every day. How to live, how to love in a different way than we all know. Her way. Means so much more,” says Teresa.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center to be sold, demolished
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Dale County couple charged with multiple sex charges indicted by federal jury
Zycheria Markesha Russ, 20, is charged with capital murder in connection to the death of...
Dothan capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Solomon Cooper booking photo.
Arrest in Dothan murder of Sincere Tyson
Daleville Body Found Update
9-year-old waits in woods all night then leads officers to mother’s body

Latest News

South Alabama capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
South Alabama capital murder suspect arrested in Georgia
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
Names released in Abbeville car break-ins
The newly announced candidate on Friday joined a lawsuit claiming fraudulent ballots were...
Georgia’s Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim
Xtreme Wrestling Xperience Live at Lunch Interview
Xtreme Wrestling Xperience Live at Lunch Interview
Law enforcement said a Fort Walton Beach man is facing a felony charge after allegedly killing...
Area man arrested for allegedly killing kitten on purpose