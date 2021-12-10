On the dotted line: Noah Loy signs with Coastal Alabama

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Wildcat senior Noah Loy is headed to the Mobile area. as he signed to play baseball at Coastal Alabama in Bay Minette.

Loy is coming off a stellar junior campaign for Enterprise, batting .274 with eight doubles and 14 stolen bases.

He is also no slouch in the field.

Throughout 40 games last year, Loy totaled just 5 errors.

The senior said Coastal just had that perfect fit for him.

“It was just really convenient for us as a family,” said Loy. “It’s not that far away and it just felt like home when I saw the campus and met with Coach Shelton. It just felt like home.”

