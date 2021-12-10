On the dotted line: Noah Loy signs with Coastal Alabama
The Enterprise senior will be joining the Sun Chiefs baseball program.
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Wildcat senior Noah Loy is headed to the Mobile area. as he signed to play baseball at Coastal Alabama in Bay Minette.
Loy is coming off a stellar junior campaign for Enterprise, batting .274 with eight doubles and 14 stolen bases.
He is also no slouch in the field.
Throughout 40 games last year, Loy totaled just 5 errors.
The senior said Coastal just had that perfect fit for him.
“It was just really convenient for us as a family,” said Loy. “It’s not that far away and it just felt like home when I saw the campus and met with Coach Shelton. It just felt like home.”
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.