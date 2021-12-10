Advertisement

On the dotted line: Gracie Suggs signs with Chipola

The Dale County senior will be joining the Indians softball program.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County senior Gracie Suggs putting the pen to paper signing with Chipola softball.

The decision to sign with the Indians was a no-brainer for her.

Suggs has participated in numerous camps there, as well as playing games at Chipola on her travel team.

As a girl growing up with a love for the game, today was a dream come true for Suggs.

“It’s exciting because I’ve prepared my whole life because I’ve wanted to go to the next level,” said Suggs. “So, actually making it and being able to sign and commit and go off and play college softball it’s just a dream come true.”

