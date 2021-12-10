Advertisement

On the dotted line: Chrystile Caldwell signs with South Alabama

Elba football standout taking his talents to the next level.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba senior football standout Chrystile Caldwell is headed to the next level.

The Tiger linebacker is going to Mobile to suit up with the South Alabama Jaguars.

Now early signing day for football is a week away, but Caldwell will be representing the South in the annual AHSAA North-South All-Star game, so Elba held his party a few days early.

Check out Caldwell’s stats during his senior season: 90 tackles, two sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.

He also starred at running back for the Tigers as well.

Caldwell a dual threat athlete that the Jags will love.

“Just the genuine love they have for what they are doing, and they just put a lot into their program,” said Caldwell. “You can tell they’ve grown and they actually care about their players. Just a lot of good stuff I would love to be apart of. I don’t see nothing but greatness coming out of this, so I had to be a part of it.”

