Business is booming for Downtown Enterprise with holiday shopping

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Downtown Enterprise businesses are reaping the rewards after two strong weekends of holiday shopping.

Several downtown businesses have had record breaking sales to kick off the holiday season.

“Black Friday was our record-breaking day and Small Business Saturday broke our Small Business Saturday record and then Whoville was just about the same as last year but still phenomenal,” said Allison Moore, Manager, Simply South Boutique.

Simply South Boutique nearly doubled its Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales while matching Whoville sales from the previous year with the event being cut an hour short compared to last year

Weevil Nut Co. is another business to see shattering numbers over the course of the past two holiday shopping weekends.

“This past weekend, We actually had record breaking numbers again so it’s really nice to have the support of the local people and the area to help support us,” said Garrick Vest, Owner, Weevil Nut Co.

Numbers that now may be hard to repeat.

“When you look at year over year numbers sometimes its intimidating to try to touch those numbers you did last year,” Vest continued. “I’m not a big numbers guy. I think if we do good business, treat people right, have good prices and good product we’ll continue to be successful.”

With the help of city programs, those record-breaking numbers aren’t so hard to reach.

“The promotion and all the people coming out for Whoville and all the events that Downtown Enterprise does, it really helps us out and gives us the opportunity to give back to our community and we just love seeing all the local people come in and helping us out,” Moore said.

“The help they do is astronomical and with all the promotions we do with the events throughout the year and just helping to bring people to our downtown is just tremendous so hats off to them, the city of Enterprise for allowing us to do what we do and being supportive as well.” Vest finished.

Downtown Enterprise will have 5k and fun run with the Grinch which has been rescheduled for December 18th.

