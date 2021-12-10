Area man arrested for allegedly killing kitten on purpose

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested a Fort Walton Beach man after he allegedly killed a kitten on purpose.

Deputies said James Thomas Miller, 40, has been charged with animal cruelty, a third-degree felony, after law enforcement said he allegedly stepped on a woman’s new kitten on purpose because he “was unhappy with it.”

The kitten died as a result.

Officials said the incident happened on November 24. According to deputies, the woman told them Miller was allegedly going to kill the kitten because it wouldn’t stop crying.

We’re told the woman later heard a loud noise coming from the second floor of her home. Deputies said she found the kitten having convulsions and severely injured.

Sheriff’s deputies said they believe Miller intentionally, forcefully, and unnecessarily killed the kitten.

