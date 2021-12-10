Advertisement

Another foggy morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – This morning we are seeing fog, showers, and warmer temperatures than yesterday. Make sure to allow a few extra travel minutes this morning on area roadways. Showers will last through the morning but start to fade away by the afternoon hours. Tomorrow we will see our next cold front move through during the afternoon hours, this will bring with it the chance of showers and storms but our severe weather risk is low with this system. Sunday we will be back in the 60s for highs and sunshine will be back for most of next week!

TODAY – AM showers, Mostly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds S 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds: S 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, showers and storms late. High near 78°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 65° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 74° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

