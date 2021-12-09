Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A high school basketball coach is defending her players after the team ended a game with a 106-11 victory.

According to WMTV, six players scored in the double-digits for Verona Area High School’s girls basketball team, three of them outscoring their opponent’s entire squad.

A tweet celebrating the win listed the six Wildcats who racked up at least ten points and pointed out that every member of the team put the ball through the net at least once.

Wildcats’ head coach Angie Murphy said in a statement that her squad meant no disrespect to the other team and denied that Wildcats players were trying to run up the score.

“My girls are a great bunch of girls, and it is an honor to be their coach,” Murphy wrote.

According to Murphy, her players only pressed during the first half and stopped doing so after that. She added that the team also switched to “five-in and five-out” substitutions after halftime.

Such a lopsided win came with some criticism; however, with one person replying to the team’s Twitter account by wondering if the players could have used the time to work on their passing and footwork during the game and noting that other sports have a mercy rule.

Murphy took exception to the comment, complimenting the way her team played throughout the game and saying her coaching staff would never tell the players to lay off the gas in a game.

Her tweet went on to imply that she felt the opposing players were not hustling on their end.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WMTV. All rights reserved.