Wiregrass youth center powers through pandemic challenges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Youth centers can make a difference in a child’s life, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how several centers now operate.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center in Dothan says from the start of the pandemic to now, the program has faced many challenges, but they’re still stepping up to help their youth.

The center has served the wiregrass for 57 years and is committed to the development of youth from Dothan and beyond. When COVID hit, the center had no choice but to adapt.

“Hawk-Houston has not fared as well as we hoped,” says Altha Newman, Executive Director, Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center. “We have managed to maintain, but we are facing serious financial challenges as always.”

The center is working to find new ways to raise funds, including consistently charging weekly fees.

“We just finished a raffle,” says Newman. “We are writing grants in hope of getting bigger funding, so we have several things we want to look at.”

With a lack of funding and staffing, the board has become more involved in center operations.

“They had to increase their hours of giving,” says Newman. “You know it’s a volunteer position as a board member.”

Additionally, the center has also recently faced vandalism. A window was intentionally broken in October, and the Hawk-Houston sign was taken down earlier this week.

“We have no idea why all of a sudden this is happening, so that can also be a financial burden on us,” says Denise Newby, Board President, Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center. “But thank goodness for good people in the community who have stepped in to be supportive and helped replace what was vandalized.”

Above all else, leaders say they continue to move forward for the kids.

“Our motto is great things come from within,” says Newman. “And so we believe in our children. We belive that. We tell them that they are great and will do great things.”

The center says they are excited to bring back more in-person interactions with their students starting this month with a trip to see Christmas lights in Montgomery.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

