Warmer For Friday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Cloudy and foggy weather continues overnight with a few showers ahead of a warm front. As the front lifts northward Friday morning, shower chances will drop as temperatures rise. We’ll see middle to upper 70s Friday and Saturday, with more showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday evening as a cold front moves through.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, foggy, with a few showers. Low near 56°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Early showers, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. High near 78°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 66°.  Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 66° High: 78° 60% late

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 65° 6%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny.  Low: 47° High: 71° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

