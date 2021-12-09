Warmer For Friday

SYNOPSIS – Cloudy and foggy weather continues overnight with a few showers ahead of a warm front. As the front lifts northward Friday morning, shower chances will drop as temperatures rise. We’ll see middle to upper 70s Friday and Saturday, with more showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday evening as a cold front moves through.

TONIGHT – Cloudy, foggy, with a few showers. Low near 56°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Early showers, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. High near 78°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 66°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 66° High: 78° 60% late

SUN: Sunny. Low: 49° High: 65° 6%

MON: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 71° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.