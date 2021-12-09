Wallace awarded $75,000 grant from Lumina Foundation

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Wallace Community College.

(Press Release) -- Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) was recently awarded a $75,000 grant from Lumina Foundation to further its efforts to increase adult student enrollment in credit and non-credit programs. WCCD was one of only 20 community colleges in the nation and one of two community colleges in Alabama chosen to receive funding.

“Wallace Community College is so pleased that Lumina has chosen to fund our proposal,” said Dr. Linda Young, WCCD President. “We are honored to be one of only 20 community colleges in the nation selected for funding. We look forward to using this investment to reach underserved populations in our region through innovative outreach and services. "

Mickey Baker, Dean of Student Affairs and Sparks Campus, agrees: “This grant provides an opportunity to leverage our delivery mechanism to meet students where they are. I am excited about executing our proposal.”

“We are very grateful to Lumina for selecting Wallace Community College as a recipient of this award,” said Buffae Howard, WCCD Adult Recruiter. “The grant funds will enhance our efforts to enroll and reengage adults aged 25 and older through our Wallace on Wheels initiative connecting diverse groups of individuals with educational opportunities.”

Lumina is providing grants to 20 community colleges in eight states with efforts to increase adult student enrollment. The Prioritizing Adult Community College Enrollment initiative identifies and supports promising strategies for increasing adult participation—particularly among Black, Hispanic and Latino, and Native American students—in quality credit-bearing and non-credit programs.

Each college will receive a flexible grant of up to $75,000, along with technical assistance in behavioral design and planning for sustainable enrollment efforts. As coordinating partner, Achieving the Dream will facilitate peer learning and the development of a digital toolkit to share lessons with colleges nationally.

The schools will use a broad range of strategies such as boosting online enrollments, increasing community-based recruitment and enrollment, expanding adult program sites and approaches, and putting in place adult-focused marketing and outreach plans. WCCD plans to scale their Wallace on Wheels initiative by increasing the number of locations visited especially within communities of color. Visits will be expanded to off-site Workforce Development classes and Adult Education locations to transition adults into degree/certification programs, and the College will implement annual reengagement activities targeting adult learners with incomplete credentials.

A partnership effort of Achieving the Dream, Ideas 42, rpkGroup, Equal Measure, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, will support the community colleges. The group includes five rural, six suburban, and nine urban colleges. Among these are eight Hispanic-serving institutions, one historically Black college, one Asian American and Native American-Pacific Islander-serving institution, and one institution designed solely to serve incarcerated students.

