UAB, Auburn Univ. suspends employee vaccine mandate

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Late last night, UAB announced that they’re suspending their vaccine requirement after a federal judge in Georgia temporarily blocked portions the vaccine mandate.

Auburn University officials also made the call yesterday to pause their enforcement of vaccine policies.

In a statement, representatives said they’ll continue to closely monitor the legal changes that surround the situation.

Adding that they will be reassessing the situation sometime before December 17. The original vaccination deadline for federal contractors was set for January 4.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.