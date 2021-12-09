Advertisement

Slocomb Police Department selling mail signs

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mail signs are crucial for first responders when it comes to locating your home during an emergency, and the Slocomb Police Department is here to help.

SPD is selling mail signs as a fundraiser for the department. Each sign is 20 dollars and they do not come with a post.

Signs must be pre-paid for and people can pay with cash or a debit card.

There is no time limit on the fundraiser.

To order you can call the Administrative Assistant/License Clerk at (334)336-7019 or the Court Clerk/Magistrate at (334)336-7020.

