Sisters host ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ campaign to help local senior citizens

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people may think of children when wanting to help give someone a nice Christmas, but two sisters in Bonifay thought of local senior citizens instead.

“People forget that we have people living in these homes that don’t have family come for Christmas, they don’t have family that comes during the year,” one organizer of the program Jessica Landry said.

That’s why they decided to hold the ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ program, and now they’re asking for donations. We’re told these donations will help aid the facilities and families in providing residents with Christmas gifts this year.

“We are getting Christmas together for them, whether it be something small like socks and a beanie or a throw blanket, that way on Christmas morning they have something to open like everybody else does and it’s not just on the facilities to make it happen,” organizer Brittany Stufflestreet said.

Even though the facilities do what they can for the residents, a helping hand can always be a gift.

“We will do for them also, but they get so excited over visitors (and) gifts, so it’ll be great for them,” the office manager of Happy Acres Assisted Living Facility Jade Brittingham said.

We’re told the donations will go to about 75 residents at Happy Acres and Bonifay Nursing Home. For all those involved, it’s about seeing the residents’ smiling faces.

“Making these guys happy is what I’m really worried about,” Stufflestreet said. “Making sure these guys’ Christmas is taken care of and, you know, they get the joy of Christmas everybody else gets.”

One employee at Happy Acres said she’s thankful for the help.

“It’s amazing,” Brittingham said. “I mean, it’s awesome because not everybody has the heart to do that, so the ones that do, it’s pretty amazing.”

To donate to the adopt a grandparent program, contact Jessica Landry or Brittany Stufflestreet on their respective Facebook pages: https://m.facebook.com/search/top/?q=brittany%20stufflestreet&tsid=0.3556643990014252&source=result, https://m.facebook.com/jreneeg?ref=bookmarks.

To purchase gifts off of the Amazon wish list, follow this link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2VYRF8I6XC6PU?ref_=wl_share.

You can also donate through Paypal by sending it to the username @bstfflsrt

